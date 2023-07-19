Netflix Axes Its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan for New Subscribers
FULL PIVOT
In Netflix’s latest pivot to ad-supported content, the streaming giant announced Wednesday that it’s axing its cheapest ad-free plan—known as “The Basic Plan”—to new signups and rejoining members in the U.S. and UK. Instead, users hoping to subscribe to the streaming service for less than $10 a month will now have to sit through periodic commercials. Those who want an ad-free experience, which Netflix once championed as a leading benefit of its service, will have to pay $15.49 a month for its standard plan or $20 for its premium plan. Netflix says customers already subscribed to The Basic Plan will be able to continue without advertisements for the same monthly price, $10, for the foreseeable future. In a statement to Variety, a Netflix spokesperson justified its latest switch up by claiming its prices are “lower than the competition and provide great value to consumers.”