Netflix Confirms Sequel to Its Most Popular Movie Ever

A Bridgeport, Connecticut, police officer suffering a “mild anxiety attack” took an ambulance from a man who had just been shot by police, leaving the wounded person waiting for transport to the hospital, where he died. According to a state investigative report released Tuesday, Officer Erin Perrotta was involved in the pursuit of Dyshan Best, 39, last March when officers shot Best in the back. When the first ambulance arrived, dispatch records from American Medical Response indicated the call was for a “Stab/Gunshot/Penetrating Trauma.” But officers on the scene instead directed paramedics to treat Perrotta first, telling the crew to “hurry up and take their partner.” The ambulance left with the Perrotta while the shooting victim was left behind to wait for a second unit. According to the report, Perrotta told paramedics in the ambulance, “I am fine, I just needed to get out of here,” and declined further treatment. Best eventually arrived at the hospital 14 minutes after the officer, and later died from his injuries that night. Best’s niece, Tatiana Barrett, said she believes her uncle could have survived if he had arrived at the hospital sooner. Perrotta has since been placed on administrative leave in connection with an unrelated matter, according to WFSB-TV.
We’re starting to see a few miserly mea culpas emerging from the loose-knit collection of podcast influencers who went to bat for Trump in 2024: Joe Rogan is shaking his head in disbelief at the events unfolding in the Strait of Hormuz. Andrew Schulz is feeling “misled.” These guys—and many others like them—allowed themselves to be seduced by the lies for the clicks. Now they feel played. What frustrates me most about these podcasters is all of them seem to possess genuine curiosity about the world. But they’ve chosen to place their faith in the least credible people, because those people feed them a story they want to believe. And now that they’re seeing what they’ve wrought, they want our grace? Well, I’m inclined to give it to them. But it’ll require something beyond a rueful monologue about how “things got weird.” Admit that you were wrong not just about Trump, but about the epistemology that got you there. Admit that entertaining every crackpot theory doesn’t make you an iconoclast—it makes you a sucker. And do something radical for the podcast age: start telling their audiences the truth, even when it’s boring, even when it’s complicated, and even when it doesn’t get nearly as many clicks as the lie.
For more mic checks and stand-up commentary from Michael Ian Black, click through to Substack.
We’re just about a week into Daylight Saving Time, and while the time shift comes with plenty of positives (who doesn’t love an extra hour of daylight?), it also significantly disrupts your sleep routine and circadian rhythm. When you add in months of winter sluggishness, late-night doom-scrolling, and the general exhaustion of daily life, it’s easy to see why March is considered Sleep Awareness Month. Simply put, most of us aren’t getting the rest we actually need. If you’re tired of being tired, look no further than BetterSleep, a leading app for sleep and relaxation. BetterSleep empowers you to build better nighttime habits to help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed.
The app features a wide selection of evidence-backed tools to calm racing thoughts and support deeper rest, including guided sleep meditations, customizable soundscapes, sleep stories, and relaxation techniques. Whether you’re overwhelmed by stress, dealing with an overactive mind, or just having trouble establishing a more routine, BetterSleep makes it easier to build sustainable sleep habits that actually work.
Netflix Confirms Sequel to Its Most Popular Movie Ever
HUNTR/X isn’t done protecting the world from demons just yet. A KPop Demon Hunters sequel is officially in the works after directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans inked a multi-year writing and directing pact with Netflix. The first movie was Netflix’s most popular movie of all time, with more than 325 million views. No date for the sequel has been set. The Hollywood Reporter said that previous speculation of a 2029 release appeared unlikely, given how long it takes to produce an animated film. The movie is a favorite to win best animated feature and best original song—for the hit Golden—at the Oscars. “I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters. There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning,” Kang said in a statement, with Applehans adding that the film’s characters “are like family to us.” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, said the directors “ignited a global fandom that crossed languages, generations, and genres.”
English singer Morrissey, 66, abruptly canceled his Thursday concert in Valencia, Spain, after claiming the city’s notoriously noisy Las Fallas festival left him too sleep-deprived to perform. The former frontman for The Smiths informed fans on his website that his stay at a Valencia hotel had been an “indescribable hell,” blaming the city’s bustling atmosphere for ruining any chance of rest. Morrissey said he had driven from Milan to Valencia ahead of the performance but was unable to sleep because of the noise level. According to the singer, the nonstop racket—including “loud techno singing” and “megaphone announcements” made it “impossible” for him to sleep and left him in what he described as a “catatonic state.” While the show in Valencia won’t go on, Morrissey insisted the concert was “not canceled,” arguing that “circumstances render the show impossible.” The singer is still scheduled to continue his current tour with upcoming performances in the Spanish cities of Zaragoza and Seville on March 14 and 16, respectively. The cancellation follows five earlier shows being scrapped from his Make-Up Is a Lie tour.
Getting a good night’s sleep beside your partner is an unappreciated luxury, because waking up rested together is the best way to start the day. CPAP is helping couples on that journey by offering a discount on the At Home Sleep Test for Sleep Awareness Month. The goal is to help couples discover how to make bedtime more enjoyable for each other.
CPAP machines primarily help with sleep apnea (a common sleep disorder that causes breathing problems during sleep and snoring). It is the second most common sleep disorder in the world, yet it is severely underdiagnosed. Sleep apnea may also increase the risk of developing other health conditions (including cancer, according to CPAP), making detection key.
The at-home test kit includes the Wesper device, a clinical-grade sleep apnea test that uses two medical sensors to measure your breathing, oxygen levels, snoring, and overall sleep quality throughout the night. The kit also includes a physician evaluation and, if you qualify, a prescription for treatment. Getting started is simple—just download the Wesper app, set up the device, wear it for two nights in a row, and wait for your results to be reviewed by a medical professional. The comprehensive test delivers lab-quality insights from the comfort of your own bed, making it a convenient alternative to traditional sleep studies.
A CPAP may not be the first product to come to mind when you think of romance, but knowing how to bring more peace and quiet to the bedroom is a great way to enhance intimacy—and your wellbeing overall. After all, sleep is sexy. So, if you or your parent thinks they might suffer from sleep apnea, take advantage of this discount on the CPAP At Home Sleep Test.
A local politician from Ontario is resigning amid scrutiny for purchasing a signed copy of Adolf Hitler’s autobiography, Mein Kampf. Bob Gale, the now-former Niagara Regional Chair, bought the book in 2010 for around $6,000. The purchase went unnoticed by the public until it was discovered by a member of the Niagara Anti-Racism Association. Gale maintains that the book is part of his artifact collection instead of an endorsement of the murderous Nazi dictator. In his letter announcing his departure, he didn’t mention Mein Kampf by name, but said he was the owner of “a historical book found in many libraries.” He also called out the whistleblower who made the discovery, calling them a communist party member. A coalition of local anti-racist groups demanded Gale resign and explain himself. “It’s shocking but not surprising that Niagara’s highest elected municipal official owns hate literature,” Sherri Darlene of the Justice 4 Black Lives Niagara, said. According to CBC, Gale leaves office after separately stirring up controversy for trying to fundamentally reshape Niagara’s municipal government system. Before entering public office, Gale was a police officer and head of his family’s oil company.
A massive pipe burst out of the road in Osaka, Japan, bringing traffic to a screeching halt. The pipe is 11.5 feet in diameter and rose up to 42 feet above the ground at one point. No one was injured in the accident, but it surely annoyed the residents in the area. “I can’t believe this,” a nearby resident, Ryozo Kawakita, told the Japan Times. “Cars will probably be blocked for a while,” another individual in the area told the Kyodo news agency. The pipe’s unusual placement was first reported by a shocked pedestrian early Wednesday morning. According to crews in the area, the pipe was used during a sewer-related construction project. The pipe was used to prevent the surrounding soil from collapsing in, but when the water was drained from the pipe, it floated up and out of the road. The issue has been mainly resolved after firefighters refilled the pipe with water, sinking it to the depths of the ground below. Roads are set to remain closed for the next few days as emergency crews cut out the remaining few feet of the pipe above ground.
A Michigan synagogue attacker is dead after they intentionally rammed their car into the entrance of a school at the congregation, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The suspect was carrying a rifle Thursday when they crashed into the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, a suburb of Detroit, the outlet reported. The vehicle reportedly caught fire after crashing into the building. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the suspect’s death with the AP but did not provide additional information. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said during a press briefing that synagogue security had engaged in gunfire with at least one person. FBI Director Kash Patel said that agency personnel were “on the scene” of the “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation.” Authorities said that no one else was injured in the attack, and that all children at the temple’s preschool had been evacuated. “This is heartbreaking,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.” The suspect has not yet been identified, and an investigation into their motives is ongoing.
Country singer Colter Wall has pulled the plug on the remaining dates of his 2026 tour, telling fans he needs to step away from the stage as he struggles with his mental health. The 30-year-old “Sleeping on the Blacktop” singer announced to fans on Wednesday that the final stops of his Memories and Empathies tour are canceled and that he will be taking an “indefinite hiatus” from live performances. Wall said the decision came after his mental health declined during the tour. “Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring,” he wrote, explaining that continuing to perform ultimately left him “mentally unwell.” After discussions with his team, Wall said he decided to cancel the final three shows on the tour, including a performance in Indianapolis scheduled for the following day. Wall thanked fans for their support and said tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded. This isn’t the first time the Canadian country artist has paused touring for health reasons. In February 2025, Wall postponed a slate of shows just days before the tour launch, telling fans that time off the road for his “mental and physical health” was “greatly needed.”
With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
New photos show North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un shooting pistols with his teenage daughter during a tour of a light munitions factory, as rumors swirl of a possible succession plan. The new images published by state media are part of Kim’s push to build up the country’s conventional forces following years of nuclear saber-rattling with the West. Although the dictator rated the pistols “excellent,” it was his 13-year-old sidekick who drew the attention of foreign policy experts. Her name is believed to be Kim Ju Ae and she has become a regular fixture of Kim’s photoshoots, having first appeared next to her dad during a long-range ballistic test in 2022. Before the gun range cameo this week, Ju Ae was seen with her dad at another test launch of supposedly nuclear-capable missiles. Naturally, this has fueled speculation that the 42-year-old leader is preparing his daughter to one day take power as the fourth generation of the Kim family to rule the nation of 26 million. Others believe the family photoshoots have another objective. “The regime is trying to cultivate the image of a strong and formidable woman,” North Korea expert and university faculty member Lim Eul-chul told AFP.
Gift cards may soon be the new take-home pay for TSA agents at the Denver International Airport while the partial government shutdown slogs on. Officials at the airport are asking the public for donations of $10 and $20 grocery store and gas cards to help support the agents, who are missing paychecks. Secure lock boxes and collection bins are being set up around the airport for the cause. Though Denver hasn’t seen the same chaotic security lines as in Atlanta, Houston, and New Orleans, the start of spring break is expected to bring a surge of travelers. “Federal employees are working tirelessly to ensure our airport operates efficiently and safely without getting paid,” DIA chief executive Phil Washington said. This all comes as the shutdown, which began February 14th and impacts funding for the Department of Homeland Security, shows few signs of easing. This isn’t the first time Colorado’s busiest airport has gotten creative to support unpaid workers. In November, during the last government shutdown, officials applied for an FAA waiver to use airport revenue to foot the wages of TSA employees. The shutdown ended before the plan went any further. This time around, the gift card campaign will go on until funding resumes, according to officials.