A crew member working on Netflix’s upcoming movie The Electric State died in an off-set car crash Friday night, a source close to the streamer reports. The crash happened “after working hours” in Georgia, where the sci-fi movie is currently shooting. Netflix has not released the name or title of the crew member, but they’ve put a halt on filming for the moment. “Production was paused today, and cast and crew were offered counseling resources,” the source said. Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the movie, which has a cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci.