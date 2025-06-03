Haley Joel Osment, 37, will need to attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and two visits with his therapist per week for six months if he wants to be cleared of the criminal charges related to his drunken outburst at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in April, according to the L.A. Times. TMZ obtained video of the former child actor acting belligerent at the resort just before law enforcement responded to the scene, where they allegedly found the actor intoxicated and in possession of cocaine. Osment can also be seen hurling an anti-semitic slur at his arresting officer. The Sixth Sense star, who was nominated for an Oscar at just 11 years old, was arrested and later charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. Osment was granted a one-year diversion on Tuesday, during which time he must complete the mandated terms of AA and therapy or “the criminal proceedings will be reinstated,” Mono County District Attorney David Anderson told the Times. Osment apologized to “the Jewish community” for his behavior in the video, adding that he was “absolutely horrified by my behavior… in the throes of a blackout.”
Netflix’s hit limited series Adolescence has dethroned the fourth season of Stranger Things as the streaming service’s second-most-watched English-language series ever. As of June 1, the four-episode crime drama has reached a total of 141.2 million views since its premiere in March. Netflix notably examines a show’s performance within its first 91 days of streaming when measuring its all-time popularity lists. During that viewing window in 2022, Stranger Things season four reached a total of 140.7 million views. Adolescence has yet to dethrone Addams Family spinoff Wednesday however, which hit 252.1 million views during its first 91 days of streaming in 2022 and currently sits atop Netflix’s most-watched English-language series list. When including non-English language titles however, it should come as no surprise that Korean drama Squid Game wins over all with its first season still remaining Netflix’s most-watched series ever with 265.2 million views. Its second season, released earlier this year, faltered just below that at 192.6 million views.
Life’s most sentimental moments deserve more than a spot on your phone—they demand a place on your walls. Frameology’s canvas and metal prints offer a clean, gallery-style look. Plus, starting today, Frameology is dropping prices sitewide—up to 40 percent off. This is largely due to the brand’s investment in domestic manufacturing after 2020.
As Frameology’s CEO Ben Koren shares, “After the COVID-19 disruptions, we realized how fragile global supply chains had become and began shifting aggressively toward domestic sourcing. It’s been a multi-year investment, but today more than 90% of our products are sourced domestically, which has allowed for these price adjustments.”
Frameology’s website has an incredibly intuitive tool to ensure your photos look just right. First, find the right frame. If you’re not sure where to start, the HD framed canvas is a solid choice. It’s quite popular with customers, and the price drops for these frames are close to 30 percent. Next, upload the photo you want framed.
You’ll get a real-time preview of how it will look as a finished piece. Want to tweak it? You can easily zoom or reposition the image until it’s just how you want it. Once you love it, you’re set to check out. Click here to get started.
Neil Young taunted President Donald Trump on Monday, inviting him to come to his tour and “hear our music just as you did for decades.” The Canadian-American singer posted a message on his website, the Neil Young Archives, telling the president to come to his Love Earth world tour if possible. “When I tour the USA this summer, if there is not martial law by then which would make it impossible, let’s all come together and stand for American values,” he wrote. He promised a non-political show, assuring Trump that they would only be “playing the music we love for all of us to enjoy.” “President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music just as you did for decades,” he said. According to Rolling Stone, Trump used to attend many of Young’s shows, proclaiming, “he’s got something very special.” But Young took issue with Trump in 2020 when he started playing his song “Rockin’ In The Free World” at his events, and the singer called him “a disgrace to my country” in an open letter. Young ended his message Monday by saying that he and Bruce Springsteen, who is in an ongoing feud with Trump, would be in the country blasting the president’s “favorite music,” like ‘Born in the USA.’” Young and his band The Chrome Hearts will kick off their tour in Sweden on June 18.
Australian singer Marcie Jones has died at 79 after a prolific music career. Jones, who started out as the lead singer of the 1960s girl group Marcie & The Cookies before going solo, passed away Friday, according to a Facebook post from her daughter-in-law, Lisa Asta. “It’s with great sadness to let you all know that my beautiful mother-in-law, Marcie Jones, passed away yesterday evening. I feel numb inside,” Asta shared Saturday alongside photos of Jones. “Marc, never again will there be our little outbursts of song and dance. You made me laugh so hard and always gave me great advice. You were a legend, an icon, and you will always be remembered,” she added. Following the news, the Australian Recording Industry Association also commemorated the late singer, calling her a “true pioneer of Australian music” who “helped pave the way for women in a male-dominated industry.” Jones formed Marcie & The Cookies with her three sisters, the group rising to fame with hits like “I Would If I Could.” Later, Jones went solo and sang alongside stars like Tom Jones and The Monkees. Jones’ death comes one week after she announced that she was diagnosed with leukemia.
Summer is (thankfully) almost here, but is your wardrobe ready for all the getaways, barbecues, and soirees filling up your calendar? Now is the perfect time to refresh your summer lineup with breezy yet elevated pieces from Todd Snyder’s “Vacation Shop.” This thoughtfully curated collection showcases Todd Snyder’s signature blend of craftsmanship, versatility, and laid-back luxury. Whether you’re spending your PTO days enjoying a refreshing margarita on a sandy beach or sipping a rich cabernet in a quiet coastal town, the Vacation Shop has got you covered.
Whether you’re looking for a lightweight (and sweat-proof) pair of espadrilles, a warm weather-friendly poplin top that takes you from the poolside to cocktails, or maybe even a summer suit for outdoor weddings, Todd Snyder’s vacation capsule has everything you need to elevate your style next season.
Having long been the subject of rampant speculation over her appearance—and the work it took—Kylie Jenner appears to be taking a new, open approach to the conversation. She’s telling-all in the TikTok comments. Beauty influencer Rachel Leary this week shared a video plea on the social media app asking Jenner, 27, for details on, “whatever way you’ve had the implants, if they are implants or if you had like a fat transfer,” and describing the augmentation (which Jenner had not previously spoken publicly of) as “perfection.” Clearly, the compliment worked; within 24 hours, Jenner had replied, sharing a comment with not only the size, shape, and material of her implants, but name-dropping the doctor who performed her procedure—“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!” she wrote, adding, “hope this helps lol.” In the finale of season three of The Kardashians in 2023, Jenner expressed her regret regarding a previous breast augmentation she underwent before the birth of her daughter, Stormi, in 2018. “I wish I never got them done to begin with,” Jenner shared at the time.
Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo revealed that airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) called the “bomb squad” on her over “probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy.” Pompeo said in an interview with Travel + Leisure Thursday that she was detained for an hour by TSA in March over a bag of organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, the upscale Los Angeles grocery chain. “They literally held me for an hour, and they brought the bomb squad in. And I was like, what is happening? Is this a joke?” the actress said. When she asked if she could simply discard the snack, TSA said she had to wait for the bomb squad to examine her bag of seeds. “They said it was most likely a chemical on the packaging of these super expensive, fancy, organic, clean sunflower seeds. My protein on the plane!” she said. Pompeo almost missed her flight and recalled thinking that “no one would ever believe this!” The veteran Grey’s actress added that she loves to travel, despite being a nervous flier. “I like to hold my kids’ hands when I take off, which is probably a little selfish, and they’re probably feeling my anxiety,” she admitted.
Jodie Turner-Smith shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Story Monday, days after her ex-husband filed a custody order modification. Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson filed the order against Turner-Smith on Friday, claiming that she had moved their five-year-old daughter, Juno, to a different school without alerting him. The Queen & Slim star took to Instagram three days later, sharing a meme of four animated Disney villains with the words: “‘Why don’t you like that person? They seem so nice.’ You know who else seemed to be nice?” She captioned her Instagram Story “🤦🏾♀️ stay safe out there ⚠️." According to documents obtained by E! News, Jackson’s filing requested that Juno continue to attend her current school for the upcoming school year, and that any changes require the “parents’ joint consent.” Jackson also stated that he was concerned his ex-wife was “attempting to create a scenario where Juno travels with her rather than attending a traditional school.” The pair were married for four years before Turner-Smith filed for divorce in 2023. Their divorce was finalized in May of this year, with the two agreeing on joint custody of their daughter.
Older Americans are living the high life—weed use in baby boomers has billowed to its highest ever level, new research shows. About 7 percent of senior Americans told a federally administered 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health that they had used cannabis in the past month. That marked a 46 percent increase from 2021, when the figure was 4.8 percent. Men still registered higher rates of cannabis use, but the increase was larger among women. The most marked upswing was by adults earning more than $75,000 annually who went from the lowest use rate per income category in 2021 to the highest in 2023. Much of these increases could be sparked by the legalization of cannabis. The research did not differentiate between medicinal and recreational use but did find that increased use of weed was associated with heart conditions, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, as well as other chronic medical conditions. Medical professionals called for further research on the effect of cannabis on the elderly and how it interacts with other drugs to better understand the potential side effects of increased use.
From management to memes to matchmaking, AI is everywhere these days, but many of these tools fall short when it comes to actually improving your life—or, at least, making it easier. In a world of fads, Promova stands out for its real-world impact: helping users develop language skills that they can actually use in everyday conversations.
Promova is a modern language learning platform designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. The app leverages AI to personalize your learning experience based on your skill level, interests, and progress, offering features like AI-powered speaking practice and role-play conversations to support your growth.
Plus, the app offers horizon-expanding cultural insights, memorable illustrations for visual learners, and real-life examples to strengthen your understanding beyond just vocabulary. Think of it like a language class designed for one student: you. And if you’re not sold on an all-algorithmic approach, don’t worry—Promova is backed by real language tutors, illustrators, and neurodiversity experts to make everything easier (and more human).
Best of all, Promova is celebrating its sixth birthday with an exclusive deal for language lovers everywhere: 50 percent off all subscription plans. Whether you’re picking up a new language or refining one you already know, now’s the perfect time to start your journey.
A British Airways flight from San Francisco to London turned into an unexpected spectacle when a flight attendant, allegedly under the influence of drugs, vanished mid-meal service, only to be found dancing naked in a business class lavatory. Colleagues, concerned by his sudden disappearance, discovered the man completely nude and erratically dancing. They quickly dressed him in pajamas and secured him in a luxury seat for the remainder of the 10.5-hour journey. Upon landing at Heathrow, police arrested the man. He was given a medical evaluation before being removed from the Airbus A380-800 in a wheelchair. The incident left the remaining crew to manage the flight without breaks. British Airways has suspended the steward pending further investigation, and authorities are involved in the case. A fellow crew member told The Sun that their colleague “popped pills,” and added: “Rather than asking passengers ‘chicken or beef,’ he was stripping off and dancing in the toilet.” British Airways stated that the matter is under police investigation.
Whitney Purvis, a former star of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, announced this morning that her 16-year-old son, Weston, has passed away. Purvis, 33, shared news of the Monday morning death on Facebook, writing, “He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true.” Weston’s stepmother, Amy, wrote in a separate Facebook post that the family did not yet know his cause of death, but added that Weston had “several health issues as well as diabetes,” and that she had found him unresponsive when she attempted to wake him that morning. Purvis first appeared on 16 and Pregnant during its inaugural season in 2009, while pregnant with Weston, whom she shares with former partner Weston Gosa Sr. However, her relationship with Gosa soured after the series ended in 2014, and Purvis eventually lost custody of both their sons, Weston and River, 11. She was arrested in 2015 for allegedly assaulting Gosa, and again last year for failing to make child support payments. In a second Facebook tribute to Weston on Tuesday, Purvis wrote, “I love you forever, precious. I’ll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You’ll always be my baby.”