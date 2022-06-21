Netflix Finally Comments on Deadly Accident in Mexico

CHEAT SHEET
Four days after two actors were killed and six other people were injured in a van crash, Netflix has finally released a statement about what it’s calling an “unfortunate accident.” There have been calls for a thorough investigation into the June 16 incident on the Baja California Sur peninsula involving cast and crew from the series The Chosen One. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured,” Netflix said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Production company Redrum also released a statement that said “initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place.”