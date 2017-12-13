Netflix Fires Exec Who Dismissed Danny Masterson Accusations

CHEAT SHEET
Netflix has fired the executive who told one of Danny Masterson’s alleged sexual-assault victims that the company doesn’t believe the claims made against the actor. Andy Yeatman, director of global kids content at the streaming giant, was reportedly let go from Netflix on December 11 after he allegedly made the comments on the sidelines of a children’s soccer game. The accuser claimed in a HuffPost story that she confronted Yeatman at the game, asking why the company hadn’t done anything about the many claims against Masterson, then-star of Netflix original series The Ranch. According to the accuser, Yeatman replied that while Netflix takes such claims seriously, “we don’t believe” Masterson’s accusers.