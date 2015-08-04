Netflix Gives Parents Year of Paid Leave

Read it at Netflix
Netflix announced Tuesday that it will give employees with new babies up to a year of paid leave. “Netflix’s continued success hinges on us competing for and keeping the most talented individuals in their field,” wrote Tawni Cranz, Netflix’s chief talent officer, in a blog post. “Experience shows people perform better at work when they’re not worrying about home.” Google, by comparison, offers 18 weeks of paid maternity leave and seven to 12 weeks of paid “baby bonding” time during a baby’s first year.