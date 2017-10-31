Netflix Halts Production of ‘House of Cards’ Season 6 Amid Kevin Spacey Allegations

Netflix and Media Rights Capital put out the following statement on Tuesday regarding season six of House of Cards: “MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.” The announcement comes one day after the companies said the production would be moving forward as scheduled despite sexual misconduct allegations against star and executive producer Kevin Spacey. The future of the show's sixth season, which was set to be its last, now remains uncertain.