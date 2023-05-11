Netflix Honcho Pulls Out of Gala, Fearing Strike Disruption

CHEAT SHEET
Netflix boss Ted Sarandos was supposed to pick up an award at the star-studded PEN American Spring Literary Gala next week—but he’ll be a no-show because of the Writers Guild of America strike. “Given the threat to disrupt this wonderful evening, I thought it was best to pull out so as not to distract from the important work that PEN America does for writers and journalists, as well as the celebration of my friend and personal hero Lorne Michaels. I hope the evening is a great success,” Sarandos told Variety. Striking writers have been picketing Netflix, the industry disruptor that some blame for changes that have made things tougher for workers.