Netflix Kills Adam McKay’s Robert Pattinson Serial Killer Movie: Report
LIGHTS OUT
Adam McKay isn’t moving forward with his star-studded political satire about a serial killer—and, without the prolific filmmaker behind the camera, Netflix isn’t either. Deadline reported Monday that McKay had made the decision to exit Average Height, Average Build to focus instead on a movie about climate change. A spokesperson confirmed McKay’s departure to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the move had been necessitated by “the climate emergency having escalated a great deal.” Netflix reportedly has no plans to keep the project going with another director, and the company did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment. McKay had stacked Average Height, Average Build with marquee talent like Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, and Robert Downey Jr., with Pattinson set to play a serial killer who gets involved in politics to make it easier for him to murder his victims. Details about the new climate-related project, including its plot, cast, and whether Netflix will be involved, were not immediately clear.