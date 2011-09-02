Netflix Loses Starz Movies

CHEAT SHEET
Just as Netflix is asking customers to pay more for streaming content, Starz has ended its distribution deal with the company, cutting Netflix off from Disney and Sony films. The current agreement expires on February 28, so Disney and Sony films won't be available on Netflix after that date. Starz costs about $15 a month for cable and satellite subscribers, while Netflix streaming costs $8 a month. Netflix downplayed the move, saying that Starz represents only 8 percent of what Netflix subscribers watch.