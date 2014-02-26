Netflix Mocks Amazon Drones

CHEAT SHEET
Ain't no fight like a nerd fight. Netflix has released a satirical video mocking rival Amazon's announcement last year that it had plans for using drones to make deliveries. In the video, Netflix announces the rollout of a new feature called "Drone 2 Home" in which a drone will bring a DVD to customers' homes mere minutes after they place an order. While Amazon claims it is serious about its Amazon Prime Air program, in which packages will be delivered to customers within 30 minutes, most experts were skeptical and saw it as a PR ploy. Perhaps in reference to that skepticism, the video announces, "We have literally spent days working out most of the bugs."