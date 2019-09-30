CHEAT SHEET

    Netflix Renews ‘Stranger Things’ for Fourth Season

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Netflix announced on Monday that mega-hit Stranger Things will be renewed for a fourth season, and series creators the Duffer Brothers have been signed on to produce additional content for the streaming platform. “Netflix has renewed the worldwide hit Stranger Things for a fourth season and signed series creators and show runners The Duffer Brothers to a multi-year film and series overall deal,” Netflix said in a press release. The show’s Twitter account also dropped a teaser trailer of the forthcoming installment. Season three ended with members of the original gang leaving Hawkins, Indiana—the fictional town home to secret government labs and a portal to the “upside down”—leading fans to wonder whether the show would go on. Netflix appears to have answered that question, tweeting with the teaser: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”