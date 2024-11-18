Netflix Taps Beyonce for Christmas Day NFL Halftime Show
Beyonce will be performing the halftime show at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston when the Texans play the Baltimore Ravens during the first of two games being streamed live by Netflix on Christmas Day. Netflix announced the performance with a trailer posted on social media. According to the company, the halftime show will be the “first live performance of songs from genre-bending and record-breaking album Cowboy Carter.” Netflix will broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day, the latest venture in the company’s attempt to break into live sports broadcasting. However, critics are skeptical of Netflix’s ability to seamlessly stream the events after the primetime boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson broadcast last Friday was beset with streaming issues, including frozen loading screens and long buffering times for the prize fight. About 60 million households tuned in to watch the fight, Netflix announced on Saturday. Adding one of the biggest pop stars in the world to the bill could attract even more viewers in December.
