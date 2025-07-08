Netflix ‘Monster’ Series Finds Its Season 4 Murder Case

It appears the intersection of cable news and Washington politics lies on the road of love. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, 36, and GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, 51 announced on Tuesday they were engaged, jaunting through a lavender field in Valensole, France, in photos for People. Fitzpatrick and Heinrich had planned the late-June trip after Heinrich said it was her dream to go, and the Republican congressman committed to taking Heinrich despite MAGA chaos over Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” As the two set upon the field at sunrise on June 29, Fitzpatrick surprised her with a photographer and a drone before he proposed. “It was so breathtaking,” she told People of the aromatic setting. “The smell was just so fragrant. It’s a memory that will be seared into my brain for life. It’s hard to even put into words just how gorgeous it really was. It felt like a fairy tale.” The couple have been together since 2021 after attending the Kennedy Center Honors that year. Heinrich has since become Fox News’ senior White House correspondent, while Fitzpatrick was one of two House Republicans who voted against Trump’s megabill last week.
James Corden says that his dream of singing with Rihanna was finally fulfilled while filming Smurfs. Corden, 46, says that he had been trying for years to get Rihanna, 37, to join him on his popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment for The Late Late Show. “She would always say to me, ‘When the new record is out,’” Corden told Entertainment Tonight at the Smurfs world premiere on June 28. “And then I finished the show before that record came out.” Corden finally got the chance to sing with the nine-time Grammy winner for the animated movie, in which she plays Smurfette and he plays No Name Smurf. Corden is among many fans who have been disappointed after a Rihanna album drop failed to materialize in the nine years since she released Anti. In February, the star officially announced that there will be a ninth album, although she hasn’t confirmed a release date. In the meantime, fans can listen to her newest single from the Smurfs soundtrack, “Friend of Mine.” Rihanna was also excited about her duet with Corden in Smurfs, sharing that she was surprised by his abilities: “He really is good!”
Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster series seems to be reaching very far back for its Season 4 case. Citing sources, Variety reported Tuesday that the hit Netflix anthology, which has yet to release its third season, already has its eyes set on making a fourth season focused on the Lizzie Borden case. Borden, who lived in Massachusetts, rose to notoriety in 1892 after being accused of murdering both her father and her stepmother with an axe at their shared home. Though she was later acquitted of the crime, the brutal nature of the murders captured nationwide attention and made Borden a fixture in popular culture. Her case has notably been dramatized in several shows and films over the years, with Chloé Sevigny and Kristen Stewart more recently starring in a 2018 film on her life titled Lizzie. While Netflix has yet to officially renew Monster for a fourth season, the streaming site has disclosed some major details on what to expect from its third. Starring Charlie Hunnam, Monster’s third season will focus on serial killer Ed Gein who found nationwide infamy after authorities found that he had fashioned the majority of his household items and clothing from human remains. The show’s first two seasons, released in 2022 and 2024 respectively, tackled the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers.
The shady business practices of a famous zookeeper came back to bite him. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, whose South Carolina wildlife zoo featured prominently in the COVID-era hit “Tiger King,” was sentenced to a year and a day in prison on Tuesday. Antle pleaded guilty to trafficking exotic animals and money laundering, with prosecutors alleging that Antle laundered money from a human smuggling scheme to illegally purchase endangered chimps, lions, and tigers. His unconventional zoo charged $200 for five minutes with a baby chimp and $7,000 for a sleepover. It could have been worse for Antle: federal guidelines called for a two-year sentence, but friends and family who testified at the sentencing hearing in his favor seemed to sway Judge Joseph Lawson III toward leniency. Antle will become the second “Tiger King” alumnus to land behind bars after starring in the bizarro drama. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic,” was convicted of attempting to hire a hitman to murder his rival Carole Baskin, the third member of the show’s tiger triumvirate. Baskin herself was the subject of intense scrutiny by viewers who speculated that she murdered her first husband, Don Lewis, who disappeared in 1997. Baskin has denied the allegations.
Sean “Diddy” Combs will learn the length of his prison stint during a sentencing hearing on Oct. 3. The music mogul was convicted last week of two prostitution-related charges, but was let off on the three more severe charges: two counts of sex trafficking and one count of running a criminal enterprise. While Diddy dodged a potential life sentence, he still faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Based on sentencing guidelines, the prosecution has floated a range of at least 51 to 63 months, while the defense has suggested that Combs should spend just 21 to 27 months behind bars, according to The New York Times. However, the final determination will be made by Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs was denied bail after the verdict and remains behind bars, where he has been since September 2024. Combs’ case centered on wild “freak-off” sex parties, which his accusers claimed were abusive and nonconsensual. The jury sided with Combs, who said they were consensual orgies.
Jennifer Aniston seems to be entranced with her rumored new boyfriend—literally, perhaps. On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published photos of Aniston and hypnotist Jim Curtis vacationing on a beach in Mallorca, a month after rumors began on social media about the actress’ links to Curtis. The Mail reported that Aniston and Curtis joined Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda, on the Spanish island and that the two partied on a yacht together. Curtis is a self-described “wellness pioneer, author, and hypnotist” who claims to help clients “recover from the past and become magnetic.” The actress has liked several of his Instagram posts dating back to Nov. 2023, and the two were seen dining together in California in late June. On July 1, Aniston liked a video in which Curtis shared love-related affirmations “to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance.” Curtis’ words could well have hit home for the twice-divorced Aniston, whose romantic pursuits have been a perpetual source of fan fascination she started dating first husband Brad Pitt in 1998. They married in 2000 but split in 2005 amid rumors of Pitt’s romance with Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. Aniston started dating her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2011 and went on to marry in 2015 before divorcing three years later. Aniston and Curtis have both stayed mum up to this point about any potential romance.
Images of King Charles III sparked health concerns after the 76-year-old monarch sported a severely bloodshot eye during a visit with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. King Charles, who revealed an unspecified cancer diagnosis in 2024, displayed a bright red right eye while greeting the pair at Windsor Castle on July 8, prompting public worry over the septuagenarian’s well-being. A palace source spoke to People to address the rumors, citing a burst blood vessel as the culprit. Medically known as a subconjunctival hemorrhage, the condition is typically benign and, despite its startling appearance, relatively common. It is the ocular equivalent to “having a bruise on your skin,” according to the Mayo Clinic, and can be the result of heavy coughing, sneezing, or even certain yoga positions. It usually resolves on its own in a week or two, and has no impact on vision, meaning the king’s visit with the French president was able to go as planned, including a carriage procession and lunch in the State Dining Room. While there is no official word on whether headstands were behind King Charles’s eye woes, we can rest assured that this monarch probably won’t go monocular anytime soon.
Authorities in Los Angeles have confirmed the cause of actor Michael Madsen’s death: heart failure. Madsen’s doctor told a local NBC affiliate that apart from his official cause of death, heart disease and alcoholism will be named as contributing factors on his death certificate. Madsen shot to prominence in the 90s with brash, eccentric characters in films including “Reservoir Dogs” and “Donnie Brasco”—in which he played a sadistic ex-con and a murderous mob boss, respectively—and he enjoyed a long-running collaboration with moviemaker Quentin Tarantino. After his breakout role in “Reservoir Dogs,” Madsen scored parts in three more of Tarantino’s films (and, notably, turned down the role of Vincent Vega in “Pulp Fiction.”) Despite maintaining his sobriety in recent years, Madsen was said to have struggled with drinking and debt in the weeks leading up to his death. A friend of his told The Sun last month that the actor was at risk of losing his home, and asked to borrow $10,000 three weeks before his death. Madsen is survived by his six children, as well as his sister Virginia and mother Elaine. Virginia is an Oscar-nominated actress, while Elaine is an Emmy-winning filmmaker and author.
Eight years after separating from her third husband, Wissam Al Mana, singer Janet Jackson is sparking romance rumors after being spotted in London with her rumored new beau: Gerald Maxwell Rivera, better known as Maxwell, the R&B sensation behind the hit singles “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” and “Sumthin’ Sumthin.’” Jackson, 59, and Maxwell, 52, turned heads as they held hands walking into London’s Playhouse Theatre on Monday, Page Six reports. The pair, who were on their way to see Cabaret, were spotted wearing complementary outfits: Jackson, a five-time Grammy winner, was wearing a white pantsuit while Maxwell, a three-time Grammy winner, was clad in a black pinstriped suit. Jackson went through a messy divorce with Al Mana, a Qatari businessman, four months after giving birth to their son, Eissa Al Mana, after five years of marriage in 2017. Tension had built up between the couple during Jackson’s pregnancy, according to Page Six. Jackson reportedly felt that Al Mana had taken on a controlling role in her life, having already influenced her appearance and the way she performed at concerts. In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, Jackson said she hoped her time being single allowed her to “have different lenses on these eyes than I did before.” Jackson has previously been married to singers René Elizondo Jr. and James DeBarge.
Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on Full House, admitted that she considered splitting with her husband during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Bure, 49, told listeners of her podcast that her marriage with her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure, 51, went through a “really, really rough season” in 2020. Candace said that it was her first son, Lev Bure, who helped her now 29-year-old marriage survive. Lev spearheaded an intervention with his parents and sat the family down. “Lev preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it,” Candace said. The star recalled that Lev was calm and wise beyond his years when he counseled them on marriage, remembering that he told the couple, “‘it’s probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before. But I don’t need to be married to know what the word of God says.’” Candace said the intervention was “the pivotal moment” that got her marriage over the hump. In 2022, Lev graduated from Liberty University, an evangelical university affiliated with the Southern Baptist Conservatives of Virginia, with a bachelor’s degree in biblical and theological studies.