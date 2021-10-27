Netflix’s ‘Tiger King 2’ Promises More Murder, More Tigers in First Trailer
TIGERS, TRUMP, TV—OH MY!
Netflix has released the trailer for Tiger King 2, promising to reveal even more shenanigans in the sagas of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. The trailer, released about three weeks before the series’ release next month, features clips of Exotic in prison, blasting those who got rich off the show’s success while he’s forced to beg for then-President Donald Trump to pardon him. It also seems to take a deeper dive into the mystery of Carole Baskin’s ex-husband Don Lewis’ disappearance, with an unspecified voice pointing the blame directly at the “cool cat” mogul’s feet. “Carole knows something,” they say, featuring clips of law enforcement interviews for the program and tying Lewis to “shady characters” in Costa Rica. The trailer ends on an ominous note, with Exotic hinting he may have to make “a deal with the devil” to get out of prison—featuring a shot of Baskin wearing tiger earrings. The trailer’s craziness could only mean audiences are in for a whirlwind once the season premieres on Nov. 17.