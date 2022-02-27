‘Tinder Swindler’ Wants Nightclubs to Pay Him $20K For Pleasure of His Company
CHA-CHING
Simon Leviev is laughing all the way to the bank. The notorious “Tinder Swindler” is cashing in on his fame after the Netflix documentary about his scam shot him to household-name status, and is now charging up to $20,000 for club appearances. TMZ reported Sunday that nightclubs in the United States, Germany, and Mexico have all expressed interest in having Leviev party with them, and that his team has responded to each invitation with “a laundry list” of demands.
In addition to his fee, Leviev has reportedly asked for bottle service, a private jet, a 5-star hotel suite, and a 2-man security detail. Leviev, who scammed multiple women out of an alleged $10 million using the dating app, is also reportedly tinkering with launching a dating show and a podcast. Leviev is also apparently raking it in on celebrity e-greeting platform Cameo, where he earned a reported $30,000 in three days, according to TMZ.