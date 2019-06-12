Nevada Becomes First State to Ban Employers From Refusing to Hire Those Who Test Positive for Marijuana

Nevada has become the first U.S. state to ban employers from refusing to hire potential employees who test positive for marijuana. “It is unlawful for any employer in this state to fail or refuse to hire a prospective employee because the prospective employee submitted to a screening test and the results of the screening test indicate the presence of marijuana,” states the law, signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on June 5. The law does not apply to firefighters, EMTs, those who operate a motor vehicle, or those who, at the determination of the employer, could adversely affect others’ safety. Voters in the state approved the legal sale of recreational marijuana to adults 21 and older in 2016, and began selling recreational marijuana a year later. The law goes into effect January 2020.