Mom Tricked Son Into Playing Game in Bathtub, Then Drowned Him and His Sister: Cops
CHILLING
A Nevada woman is facing murder charges after she checked herself into an Arizona hospital earlier this week and told staff she had drowned both of her young children during bath time, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Jovan Trevino, 33, is awaiting extradition to Nevada to face two counts of murder after making the startling confession to staff at the hospital in Bullhead City on Tuesday. Hours earlier, on Monday evening, police in Henderson, Nevada, had discovered the bodies of 1-year-old Gihanna Fox and 4-year-old Christopher Fox III.
An arrest warrant cited by the Review-Journal reveals disturbing details about the deaths. After drinking alcohol and taking unspecified over-the-counter drugs, Trevino went to her son’s room and “tricked Christopher into playing on his stomach in the bathtub by giving him a pair of glasses and using them to see better underwater,” police say. She then allegedly pinned him down in the water with her leg while he fought for air. Trevino is said to have told cops it took “three to four minutes” to kill her son, while it took less time to kill Gihanna. She then made multiple suicide attempts, left the home with several alcoholic drinks, then checked herself into the hospital, authorities say.