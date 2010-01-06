New Alice in Wonderland Image Appears

CHEAT SHEET
As Tim Burton and Lewis Carroll fans gear up for the latest big screen take on Alice in Wonderland, eager viewers can catch a new glimpse into the classic children's novel Wednesday after Disney released a new photo featuring Johnny Depp. The Academy Award-nominated actor, who plays the Mad Hatter in the upcoming adaptation, is featured in Disney's latest tiny bit of imagery. The Mad Hatter stands in front of the army of The White Queen (played by Anne Hathaway) with troubled emerald eyes. The film will focus on the battle between the The White Queen and The Red Queen (played by Helena Bonham Carter). Time will tell how the epic clash ends when Alice in Wonderland hits theaters in 2-D and 3-D on March 5.