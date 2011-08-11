New App Puts Twin Towers in Skyline

CHEAT SHEET
An upcoming iPhone app will add the Twin Towers back into the New York City skyline from any direction. The app, called 110 Stories, guides the user to point their phone to where the towers stood and then creates an image of where the towers would have been. The user can then submit the photo and a personal story to 110stories.com. Creator Brian August said, “It occurred to me that there are going to be a whole generation of people growing up and people who have never visited New York who will have no conception whatsoever of how big they were, how beautiful they were, and how iconic they were, and how many different vantage points there were where you could see them.” The app should be released by early September.