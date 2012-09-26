New Arab Leaders to Speak at U.N.

CHEAT SHEET
Mohamed Morsi, Eygpt’s first democratically elected president, will make his debut at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday. Egypt’s key Muslim Brotherhood figure is one of two leaders who made their way to power following the Arab Spring and will address the GA’s annual gathering for the first time this week. Morsi is expected to discuss his plans for democratizing Egypt and minimizing poverty. Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, elected in February, will also speak Wednesday.