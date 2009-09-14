New bin Laden Tape Surfaces

Osama bin Laden has resurfaced again, this time in an 11 minute audio tape posted on an Islamist Web site, in which he brands President Obama "a weakened man." The al Qaeda leader purportedly has a message for the public only two days after the eighth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In “A statement to the American people” bin Laden says "The time has come for you to liberate yourselves from fear and the ideological terrorism of neo-conservatives and the Israeli lobby.” In the tape, which hasn’t yet been verified, bin Laden allegedly comments on the current government: “If you think about your situation well, you will know that the White House is occupied by pressure groups.” The tape is thought to have been recorded after Obama’s speech in Cairo in June.
