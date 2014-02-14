New Book Maps Kerouac's Journey

CHEAT SHEET
A new downloadable manual claims to guide adventurous drivers on the ultimate road trip—specifically the exact cross-country route taken by Jack Kerouac and his car of Beat friends as documented in the 1957 classic On the Road. "On the Road for 17,527 Miles" is formatted like a driving manual and divided up by the book's chapters. Its 55 pages can be partially viewed online, downloaded as an ebook, or purchased in paperback for that authentic feel. But be warned: following Kerouac's footsteps will take about 272.26 hours, and that's not taking into account the bar stops and drug binges.