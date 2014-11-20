New Cosby Video: ‘We Don’t Answer That’

CHEAT SHEET
In newly released video from the Associated Press, Bill Cosby declined to answer the multiple rape allegations against him and Hannibal Burris's criticism. "We don't answer that," Cosby said on Nov. 6 in an interview about his loaning of 50 pieces of African American artwork to the Smithsonian. After his initial refusal to comment, Cosby asked the AP to not use what he just said about the allegations. "Can I get something from you, that none of that will be shown?" Cosby said sitting next to his wife. "I would appreciate it if it was scuttled."