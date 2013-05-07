New Details of Cleveland Horror Emerge

The three women discovered after a decade missing might have a happy ending, but those ten years in captivity were brutal, police say. Rumors circled that the young women were subjected to years of sexual abuse and beatings inside the house, and neighbors say police were called multiple times to the house, but nothing ever came of it. Three brothers are being held on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, but the details are not yet known. "Right now, we want to let them spend some time with their families and take this process very, very slowly and be respectful for their families and the young girls' needs," Deputy Police Chief Ed Tomba said. Police are now facing questions about their failure to investigate despite repeated calls to the house.
