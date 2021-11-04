Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert
NEW DETAILS
A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
It remains unclear, though, how many of those cycles were recorded after the Jeep was towed out of the ravine by officials when it was discovered by a rancher in July. The report also revealed that the Jeep’s driver may have tried to drive up the other side of the ravine before rolling over, as crash data indicated that speed increased prior to impact. Robinson was last seen leaving a remote worksite in Buckeye, Arizona. The crash site was located roughly three miles from the worksite. Authorities continue to search for the geologist, as does Robinson’s father, David, who relocated from South Carolina to Phoenix days after his son disappeared.