New Diddy Prison Mugshot Reveals His Unrecognizable Look

A new peek at incarcerated former mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs behind bars reveals how the rapper is fairing without his stash of Just For Men black hair dye.

CBS News obtained Combs’ latest mugshot, which shows his hair almost totally greyed out—even though federal prison authorities almost never release official mugshots.

CBS News obtained Combs’ latest mug shot, which shows the extent of his greying hair. CBS News

Combs also made news this week when TMZ reported that he was caught consuming homemade alcohol at FCI Fort Dix, where he is currently serving four years for transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs’ team denied the allegation on X, calling the report “rumors.”

The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family. — LOVE (@Diddy) November 10, 2025

Other reports on Combs’ life behind bars after he evaded the most serious charges against him—sex trafficking and racketeering—suggest the rapper has found a way to make the best of his situation. The accusation that the rapper was caught sipping a DIY liquor mixed with sugar, Fanta soda, and apples notwithstanding, TMZ also reports that Combs has found at least one high profile friend on the inside.

Combs has reportedly bragged to other prisoners that he's expecting a pardon from Trump next year. Johnny Nunez/Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Combs connected with longtime buddy and fellow New Yorker, former NBA star Sebastian Telfair, after he was transferred from Metropolitan Detention Center to Fort Dix. Telfair was convicted on a felony weapons possession charge in 2019 and sentenced to three and a half years. The site photographed the pair chatting with one another during some outside time at the prison.

Combs is feeling optimistic about a pardon from President Trump, as the site also reports that he’s bragged to other prisoners about expecting the move early next year. TMZ insisted its report that a high-ranking Trump official was considering a commutation of Combs’ prison sentence was “accurate,” despite the White House’s denial.