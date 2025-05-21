Secret to Diddy’s Pre-Prison Hair Revealed in Shocking Photos

The secret to Diddy’s immaculate jet-black pre-prison hair has been revealed by police photos from inside his $40 million mansion.

During a raid at Diddy’s Star Island mansion in Florida, police found freak off’ paraphernalia and even parts of an automatic rifle. However, photos from inside a closet show something less sinister, but perhaps more embarrassing—several boxes of Just For Men black hair dye, alongside a hair dryer.

This revelation was exposed at Diddy’s trial in Manhattan Tuesday by Homeland Security Special Agent Gerard Gannon, as he talked jurors through the snaps.

Diddy was locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaited his trial and, without access to his dye, he has since gone almost completely gray, according to court sketches.

Just for Men hair dye stuffed into a closet in Diddy's mansion. Department of Justice

However, his hair color is likely to become a moot point in a trial full of embarrassing and shocking developments. Among the other photos Special Agent Gannon showed jurors were images depicting the infamous Johnson’s baby oil that Diddy allegedly liked to use during his ‘freak off’ sex parties.

Vast quantities of sexual lubricant were also discovered during the raids, as were parts of AR-15 rifles.

The special agent told jurors that these weapons had their serial numbers removed, in an effort to make them harder to trace.

Gannon even held up part of one of the rifles in court. He assured attendees it had been rendered safe.

Those inside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse were also shown images of messages scrawled onto a mirror in one of the bathrooms. “What do you WANT?” one of the messages said. Another, written in red lipstick, read: “Love you love Diddy.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs at his sex trafficking trial in New York City on Tuesday. Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS

Among the more sinister finds were several pairs of platformed stripper heels, ropes, vibrating penis rings and bondage-themed outfits.

Police also found drugs, including mushrooms and multi-colored pills. A brown crumbly substance was also found, but it is unclear exactly what this is. An expensive erectile dysfunction drug called Vital Honey was also found, as was a considerable quantity of marijuana.

The music mogul denies sex trafficking and racketeering. The trial continues.