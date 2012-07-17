New Dylan Album Announced

CHEAT SHEET
Bob Dylan fans, rejoice: You have a new album to look forward to, and it will be released in a little less than two months. The album will be called Tempest and was produced by Dylan, working under the pseudonym Jack Frost. Very few details are available, other than that it will consist of ten tracks and be released Sept. 11. Dylan will be touring in Europe starting in late July, and then in North America for the rest of the summer, with the last date scheduled to occur just two days before the album is released.