New Emails Show Clinton Foundation’s Ties to State Dept.

Hillary Clinton faces renewed scrutiny over her private email use after newly released messages appear to show links between the Clinton Foundation and the State Department during her time as secretary of State. In 44 emails released Tuesday, email exchanges between employees at the Clinton Foundation and the State Department appear to show the charitable group seeking influence over the actions at State. In one exchange, Clinton aides agree to help find a job for an associate of the Clinton Foundation, at the request of former President Bill Clinton’s group. In another, a Clinton Foundation executive asks the State Department for assistance in putting a billionaire donor in touch with the ambassador to Lebanon. The new emails, released Tuesday by the conservative advocacy group Judicial Watch, have renewed questions that have plagued Clinton throughout her presidential campaign about her use of a private email account for official business. The FBI spent a year reviewing her email use, but it was unclear whether it probed a possible overlap between the Clinton Foundation and the State Department. Clinton’s campaign has denied the new emails show any foul play, and that Clinton herself had anything to do with them.
