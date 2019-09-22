New England Patriots Fans Threaten Sports Illustrated Reporter Who Exposed Antonio Brown’s Second Accusation

Read it at New York Post
Angry New England Patriots fans have warned a Sports Illustrated reporter to “watch his back” and that they hoped he “got in a car accident” after he exposed a second sexual harassment claim against wide receiver Antonio Brown. The New York Post reports that reporter Robert Klemko received death threats at his home and online after Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday after playing just one game. Brown tweeted on Sunday that he was leaving the NFL altogether after his agent said Saturday he was in talks with other teams. “Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “We will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up!”