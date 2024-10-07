New England Patriots safety and team captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested on multiple charges after an alleged altercation at a home in a suburb of Boston, according to multiple reports Monday morning.

The 29-year-old athlete was detained Saturday night in Braintree, CBS News reports. Peppers is now expected to be charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine.

Police said they responded to a disturbance at a residence early Saturday after a caller indicated an altercation had taken place between two people. An alleged victim was treated at the scene, police said. Peppers is expected to be arraigned on Monday at Quincy District Court in Massachusetts.

“We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating,” the Patriots said in a statement after Peppers’ arrest. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Speaking to local sports radio WEEI on Monday, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said he was aware of the arrest.

“He called me that morning,” Mayo said. “I knew what was going on.” He added that the NFL had been informed and that the team is “still gathering information.”

“I don’t think anyone knows the facts or anything like that,” Mayo added. “It’s a process.”

Peppers was not involved in the Pats’ 15-10 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, having been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

He was named a team captain for the first time this season, having agreed a three-year extension with the Patriots worth up to $30 million in July. Peppers entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, joining the New York Giants two years later before finally arriving in Foxborough in 2022.