CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Patriots to Trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers, Pending Physical: ESPN

    TRADE TALKS

    Emma Tucker

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty

    Rob Gronkowski is in talks to make his NFL comeback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rather than his former team The New England Patriots, ESPN reported. The Patriots are trading Gronk and a seventh-round pick to the Bucs for a fourth-round pick, according to the sports publication. The trade would reunite the retired tight end with star quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs in March. “I’m feeling good right now. I’m happy where I’m at, and you just never know, man. You just never know,” Gronk said in an interview on Monday. He retired after the 2018 season and is currently signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. 

    Read it at ESPN