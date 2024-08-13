‘Hot’ New Face of ‘The Bachelor’ Seeks Karaoke Partner

Grant Ellis is getting a second chance at love after being cruelly rejected from The Bachelorette.

The former professional basketball player, a “self-proclaimed mama’s boy” will be ABC’s next Bachelor, the network announced to the long-running show’s “Bachelor Nation” of fans.

The news comes a day after Ellis’ emotional departure from the reality dating show was screened on Monday with Bachelorette Jenn Tran deciding not to give him a rose after he professed his feelings for her.

“He’s hot, he’s hot and he’s also hot,” Tran said on the show. But ultimately, he was not for her.

Ellis, 30, will lead the show for season 29 in 2025 and he will be the second Black Bachelor. The first was Matt James, who starred in the TV search for a partner in the 25th season of The Bachelor three years ago.

“As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections,” said ABC. “He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

“When he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights,” the statement adds.