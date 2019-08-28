CHEAT SHEET
New Hampshire Democrats to Launch Ad Bashing Corey Lewandowski
The New Hampshire Democratic Party is launching a new digital ad targeting President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who is publicly exploring a challenge to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
The 45-second spot, set to run Wednesday on Facebook, will target Lewandowski’s record on promoting corporate interests, including those that represent oil and payday lending companies. In the ad, Lewandowski will be referred to as “the biggest swamp creature in D.C.” and a “shady lobbyist” with a photo of the former campaign operative wading in murky, alligator-trenched waters.
“Corey Lewandowski has spent every minute since the 2016 election scheming to cash in on Trump's presidency,” said Josh Marcus-Blank, the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s spokesman. “Corey works for his clients, including predatory lenders and foreign interests, not New Hampshire, and he will continue doing that even while he campaigns for Senate.”
This week, Lewandowski said he will announce his plans around a possible Senate bid soon. Trump recently said the Windham resident “would be fantastic” as a senator. The Daily Beast previously reported that Lewandowski’s potential run was met with immediate skepticism from Republicans in the state who said his candidacy would energize the Shaheen campaign’s strong fundraising muscle. Democrats in the state have said they are ready to launch attacks if Lewandowski announces his candidacy.