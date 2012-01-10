New Hampshire Primary Begins

Today's the day. New Hampshire residents will go to the polls today in the nation's first primary—some, in the tiny hamlet of Dixville Notch, already have. Romney is polling between 35 and 40 percent, so he's expected to win easily. It's an open question whether second place will go to the faltering Ron Paul or the surging Jon Huntsman, and whether Newt Gingrich or Rick Santorum will take fourth, giving them an edge with conservative voters heading into South Carolina. Romney spent yesterday defending himself as almost all his opponents sought to portray him as a corporate marauder. Santorum stayed out of the fray, opting instead to downplay expectations for a repeat of his Iowa victory. Gingrich spent the day lashing out at all his rivals, and Ron Paul once again stormed out of an interview with CNN.
