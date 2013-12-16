New Harry Engagement Speculation As She Scores Sandringham Christmas Invite

Fresh rumors that Harry could preparing to propose to his girlfriend Cressida Bonas are circulating after reports surfaced at the weekend that the young Prince has invited his girlfriend of two years to the big boxing day shoot at the Queen's estate.

Adam Helliker in the Sunday Express reports that Cressida has accepted an invitation to the annual event, the surest sign yet that Harry is preparing to welcome her into the royal fold.

It will be the third time that Cressie has been to Sandringham, but the first time that she has been there when the Queen is in residence.

Meanwhile Guy Pelly, a close friend of Princes William and Harry, has proposed to his girlfriend Lizzy Wilson, reports the Mail on Sunday, meaning that Prince Harry is now officially one of the last of the ‘Royal Wild Bunch’ to settle down.

‘We couldn’t be happier and we are looking forward to a wedding in Memphis, Lizzy’s home town, sometime next year,’ Guy, 31, told the paper.