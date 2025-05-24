New ‘Hunger Games’ Movie Actually Seeking Volunteer Tribute

24-year-old Milla Magee, who had been representing England at the Miss World beauty pageant, quit the competition earlier this month, citing personal reasons. In a new exclusive interview with British tabloid The Sun, however, she revealed that the real reason for her departure was that she felt exploited by the “outdated” competition. “I went there to make a difference but we had to sit like performing monkeys,” Magee told the newspaper. She added that she was made to feel like a “prostitute” after being ”farmed out for entertainment” and paraded in front of wealthy male sponsors by pageant organizers. Having entered the competition to do good and make a difference, she was left feeling disappointed. “Morally, I couldn’t be a part of it,” Magee said. “All the crowns and sashes in the world mean nothing compared to using your voice and making a difference in the world.” Magee has since been replaced by the Miss England pageant’s (former) runner-up, who will be one of 108 contestants eligible to win the pageant on May 31.
One lucky Hunger Games fan has the chance to secure a non-speaking walk-on role in the upcoming prequel film, Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate, the studio behind the blockbuster franchise, outlined the opportunity to fans in a post on X, asked wannabe stars to show their best–whether it be acting out a scene, performing a song, or something completely new–in a video submission no longer than 60 seconds. No previous acting experience is required, and costs including airfare, accommodation, ground transport and food will be covered for the winner and one guest, in addition to the coveted prize of appearing as an extra in the movie. Entrants will be judged on their acting ability, charisma, and the thematic relevance of their entry to the film. The competition closes on June 6 and is only open to residents of the U.S. over the age of 18.
Ryan Reynolds, who starred in, wrote, and produced the R-rated action-comedy Deadpool & Wolverine last year, said the Star Wars franchise should have an R-rated “property” as well. On a recent episode of The Box Office podcast, Reynolds described his pitch to Disney. “Why don’t we do an R-rated Star Wars property?” he recalled saying. “‘It doesn’t have to be overt, A+ characters. There’s a wide range of characters you could use. And I don’t mean R-rated to be vulgar; R-rated as a Trojan horse for emotion. I always wonder why studios don’t want to just gamble on something like that.” Reynolds wouldn’t act in the production but would contribute as a writer or producer. “I’m not saying I want to be in it,” he said. “I’d want to produce and write or be a part of behind the scenes. Those kinds of IP subsist really well on scarcity and surprise. We don’t get scarcity really with Star Wars because of Disney+, but you can certainly still surprise people.”
The government will drop its prosecution against Boeing over its role in two deadly 737 crashes that killed 346 people. Just weeks before the aircraft manufacturer was set to face trial, Boeing entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the Justice Department, agreeing to pay more than $1.1 billion, including a $445 million fund for crash victims and another $445 million for compliance, safety, and quality programs. In October 2018, a Lion Air 737 flight crashed over Indonesia’s Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board. Five months later, in March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 flight also crashed, killing all 157 people on board. The families of victims from both crashes have long lobbied the DOJ to prosecute Boeing, and last year, the manufacturer agreed to plead guilty to criminal fraud for misleading regulators to get approval for a new in-flight control system that later played a role in both crashes, despite safety concerns. However, a federal judge later rejected the plea deal. Regarding today’s non-prosecution agreement, an attorney for some of the families told CNBC it was “unprecedented and obviously wrong for the deadliest corporate crime in US history” and said his clients plan to object. The Justice Department claims 110 other families supported the move to resolve the case pre-trial.
A new biography of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury claims that the singer had a secret daughter born as the result of an affair with the wife of a close friend. According to “Love, Freddie,” Mercury regularly visited his daughter, born in 1976 and known only as “B,” going so far as to give her 17 volumes of detailed personal journals that she kept secret. His daughter, who is now 48 years old and works as a medical professional in Europe, shared the contents of her father’s journals with Lesley-Ann Jones, the author of the biography, giving the world a unique look at the beloved performer’s inner life. In a letter from “B” that is included in the book, she wrote that Mercury “adored” and ”was devoted” to her and that the circumstances of her birth “never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession.”
Sen. Susan Collins says that she was impressed by Jordon Hudson’s passion for Maine’s embattled fishing communities after meeting the 24-year-old in Washington last month. Hudson—known for dating 73-year-old NFL legend Bill Belichick—visited D.C. to lobby lawmakers over regulations she says devastated her family’s business. “She’s the daughter of a fisherman,” Collins told a TMZ reporter at Regan Airport on Friday. “She cares a lot about it.” Hudson has been vocal about Maine fishing policy, telling People earlier this year that legislation passed in the early 2000s “wiped out many fishing communities,” including her family’s multi-generational business. Now dating the former Patriots coach and attending UNC, Hudson appears determined to use her growing platform for advocacy. Collins, a Republican and Maine’s longest-serving senator, gave her the thumbs up—if a brief one—as Hudson continues her campaign to reel in reform.
Television executive producer and director Jeff Margolis, who began his career holding cue cards on “Let’s Make a Deal” before going on to direct dozens of Hollywood awards shows and other acclaimed live events, died Friday, the Screen Actors Guild announced. He was 78. “Jeff Margolis created some of the most unforgettable moments in awards show history, and we are grateful that the Screen Actors Guild Awards was among them,” the SAG Awards Committee said in a statement. “For over 16 years, Jeff helped shape the telecast into a celebration worthy of the actors it honors. We are profoundly grateful for his contributions and will miss him dearly.” Margolis directed eight Academy Awards broadcasts, seven Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Emmys, and 22 American Music Awards, among several other awards show telecasts. He also directed Richard Pryor’s famed 1979 Live in Concert comedy film and variety specials for Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Whitney Houston, and Quincy Jones. A six-time Emmy nominee, Margolis won the award for his direction of the 1995 Oscars and for Sammy Davis Jr.’s 60th Anniversary Celebration in 1990. Margolis’ memoir, We’re Live in 5: My Extraordinary Life in Television, came out last year.
Actress Heather Locklear, 63, has split from her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser after years of an on-and-off again relationship. The news of her breakup comes as ex-husband Tommy Lee, 62, is also freshly single. Locklear met her once-fiancé Heisser in high school and reconnected in 2017. They got engaged in 2020 after a brief breakup in 2019. The Uptown Girls icon is calling off her wedding just as former husband Lee splits from his wife Brittany Furlan, 38. The two stars met while Locklear was playing in the drama Dynasty and Lee was drumming for Mötley Crüe. Sparks flew after Lee met her in a concert crowd and introduced himself immediately. They had a whirlwind relationship and married in 1986 in Santa Barbara, but their marriage was short-lived. They split in 1993 reportedly due to Lee’s infidelity. Locklear went on to marry Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora while Lee wed Pamela Anderson. Recently single Lee posted a clip Thursday in a recording studio making a new track called “Stupid Girl.” He captioned the post, “Everything has its place and time and this one hits it right on the head Stupid girl!”
Alexander Skarsgård’s hot pants stole the show during a morning appearance on ITV’s Lorraine. The Swedish actor is no stranger to baring it all on his new Apple TV+’s Murderbot sci-fi comedy series, and he couldn’t resist donning a pair of barely there checkered shorts in a sit down with host Ranvir Singh on the breakfast program. “Your fashion, and can I just mention it today, you’ve got your legs out. Your fashion is so out there and free,” said Singh. The 6-foot-4 Skarsgård said he wore the hot pants because “I wanted to be sexy today” as he thanked the host and did a playful curtsy to show off his look. One X user joked that the Hollywood star left his pants at home. “Alexander Skarsgard on #Lorraine was an experience.... There was no shot without knee in it, then he stood up... wow.... Someone forgot his trousers again. Seeing a theme here sir!” the X user wrote. In Murderbot, Skarsgård plays an asexual security cyborg who overrides its programming to gain free will. He’s been showing off edgy fashion looks all week at the Cannes Film Festival while promoting his new BDSM-themed biker film, Pillion.
Billy Joel has pressed pause on his tour. The “Piano Man” singer, 76, announced on Instagram this morning that he’d cancelled all upcoming tour dates after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). Joel said the condition, a somewhat uncommon brain disorder in which excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the ventricles, had been “exacerbated by recent concert performances.” While NPH can sometimes cause dementia-like symptoms, Joel’s statement said he specifically struggled with his hearing, vision, and balance. The diagnosis comes amid months of speculation that the singer was struggling with his health, spurred by a Feb. 2025 video in which Joel appeared to stumble and fall during a performance in Connecticut. In March, Joel announced he would postpone all tour dates through July to receive physical therapy for a “medical condition.” Now, Joel’s team says he is undergoing “specific physical therapy” and has been “advised to refrain from performing during his recovery period.” The 17 cancelled shows would have taken place between July 2025 and July 2026. In today’s announcement, Joel’s team wrote that he is “Grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”