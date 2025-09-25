New Images Reveal Details of Trump’s Monstrous $200M Dream Ballroom

New renderings of President Donald Trump’s $200 million dream ballroom have provided new insight into what will soon occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The ballroom, now expected to be nearly 125,000 square feet, will be significantly larger than the White House itself. The latest mock-ups, obtained by CBS News, show just how much the structure will tower over the 233-year-old executive mansion.

New renderings show President Donald Trump’s new ballroom towering over the White House. McCrery Architects PLLC

The ballroom, a Palladian structure, appears to have an entrance with stairs facing south, toward The Ellipse and the Washington Monument. At the top of the stairs are six Corinthian-style columns.

Inside, renderings depict a lavish ballroom featuring neoclassical architectural elements, including large arched windows, ornate chandeliers, a coffered ceiling, and, in true Trump fashion, numerous gold accents.

President Donald Trump’s obsession with all things gold is apparent in renderings of his planned ballroom. McCrery Architects PLLC

McCrery Architects PLLC, the firm behind the project, produced the renderings that CBS obtained. Trump said last week that the project will cost $200 million, but will not use any tax dollars or money from foreign donors.

A White House official told the Daily Beast last week that the administration has already received nearly $200 million in pledges for the project, which is not using any tax dollars. McCrery Architects PLLC

CBS News reported that pledges are coming from corporations and wealthy donors, including Google, Booz Allen Hamilton, R.J. Reynolds, Palantir, and NextEra Energy. Lockheed Martin is said to have contributed $10 million to the project. They each may be rewarded by having their names etched into the White House.

Construction on the project began earlier this month and is expected to take approximately four years to complete, according to experts. However, the White House has said the ballroom would be functional “long before the end of President Trump’s term” in January 2029.

Trump looks on as a U.S. flag is raised on a newly installed flagpole on the South Lawn in June. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The project will mark Trump’s most visible change to the White House since he returned to office in January. Next to the ballroom, once complete, will be an American flag on a large flagpole—an installation the president had put up in June.

Inside the historic building, Trump has remade the White House—particularly the Oval Office—in his own image.

Golden trophies now sit on the Oval Office mantle, which has historically been where potted Swedish Ivy was displayed. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

His office has been adorned with a dazzling array of gold trinkets, moldings, and intricate designs on the room’s doors, bookcases, and above its fireplace. It even features golden cherubs and the golden Club World Cup trophy he insisted on keeping, forcing FIFA to send its rightful winner, Chelsea FC, a replica.

The newly paved Rose Garden at the White House was unveiled last month. Pool/Getty Images

Trump, 79, has also paved over a large swath of the historic Rose Garden to create a presidential patio, complete with tacky bright yellow umbrellas shipped north from Mar-a-Lago.

🚨NEW AT THE WHITE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/tTXQnkQp5f — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2025

Nearby, an oft-photographed area of the White House has been transformed into a colonnade filled with gold-framed images of all of America’s past presidents, except Joe Biden. Instead, the space where Trump’s predecessor should be displayed on the “presidential walk of fame” is a photo of Biden’s “autopen.”

President Donald Trump has made plenty of questionable alterations to the White House in his second term. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images