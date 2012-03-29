New iPad Gets Flak Overseas

CHEAT SHEET
Do things move faster in Australia? According to Aussie owners of Apple’s new iPad, the device may not be designed to work with the faster speeds of cellular networks outside the United States. The rub, Apple explained, lies in the fact that the iPad’s 4G capability is designed specifically for cellular networks in the U.S. and Canada. Now, groups in Australia and Sweden are clamoring for the 4G branding to be stripped from the product in their countries, alleging that it may be misleading. The company said it will continue to fight in Australian courts to retain the label.