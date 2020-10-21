New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Abruptly Leaves Event After Senior Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19
PRACTICE WHAT YOU PREACH
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is no hypocrite. After learning mid-event Monday that he had been in contact with a senior staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, Murphy abruptly left the stage to isolate for an unclear amount of time. “I was just informed by my colleagues that I was in close proximity to someone on Saturday who has just tested positive,” Murphy said 30 minutes into an event at Camden County Community College. “I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field.” The governor, who previously criticized President Trump for traveling to Bedminster, New Jersey, hours before he announced he had tested positive, said he would get tested again Wednesday. “I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do a fundraiser, and have me sit here,” Murphy said. His office later issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying Murphy and his wife Tammy would quarantine through the weekend, but had tested negative as of today.