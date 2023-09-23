New Jersey Guv to Menendez: Time to Go, Bob

CHEAT SHEET
The bribery allegations against Sen. Bob Menendez are so “deeply disturbing” that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a fellow Democrat, is calling on him to step down. “These are serious charges that implicate national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system,” Murphy said in a statement after the indictment that accused Menendez of taking bribes, including gold bars. “The alleged facts are so serious that they compromise the ability of Senator Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state. Therefore, I am calling for his immediate resignation.”