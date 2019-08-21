CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Teacher Charged With Stalking, Harassing Student
A New Jersey high school math teacher was charged with stalking and harassing one of his students over the course of two years, NJ.com reports. According to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, 47-year-old Tajinder Tung—who taught at Mount Olive High School—“committed acts that constituted a course of alarming conduct, both inside and outside of the school” between 2017 and May 2019. The prosecutor's office declined to provide the age or gender of the student, and did not provide further details on Tung’s charges. Tung will reportedly be sent to Morris County jail ahead of his detention hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.