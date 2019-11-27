N.J. Hospital Transplants Kidney Into Wrong Patient

Read it at NJ.com
A New Jersey hospital says it accidentally transplanted a kidney into the wrong patient—who had the same name as the intended recipient. NJ.com reports that the middle-aged woman who got the kidney was lower on the organ transplant list than her namesake, who was supposed to get it. Fortunately, she was also match for the organ—and the woman who was higher on the list also got a transplant a few days later. Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden said that “mistakes of this magnitude are rare.”