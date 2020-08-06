CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
New Jersey Landlord Demanded Sexual Favors in Exchange for Housing Breaks: Feds
GROSS
Read it at NBC News
Federal authorities have filed a complaint against a landlord in New Jersey who allegedly demanded sexual favors from low-income tenants in exchange for housing assistance. Joseph Centanni, who owns 18 buildings in and around Elizabeth and receives about $100,000 in federal voucher payments, allegedly “subjected tenants and housing applicants to sexual harassment on multiple occasions since at least 2005” in violation of the Fair Housing Act. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for New Jersey called the alleged actions “severe” and “pervasive.” “No one should ever be forced to provide sexual favors, or otherwise endure sexual harassment, as a condition to keep or obtain housing,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.