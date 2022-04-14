NJ Man Charged With Terrorism for Crime Spree Targeting Orthodox Jews
NIGHTMARE
A 27-year-old man has now been charged with terrorism for a violent, antisemitic crime spree he allegedly committed over several hours in New Jersey last week, adding to an indictment already loaded with attempted murder, attempted carjacking, attempted kidnapping, weapons possession, and bias intimidation. Dion Marsh, who allegedly warned family members that he was planning a “blood bath” on Friday, stabbed a Jewish man in the chest and ran over at least two pedestrians in a stolen vehicle, police said. Marsh was arrested on Friday night at home, where authorities found him in bed with “what appeared to be a machete on his chest,” police records said. In a police interview, he allegedly told investigators he had targeted Hasidic Jews, whom he called “the real devils.” He began cursing in court on Wednesday, asking “what the fuck” his attorney was doing at the virtual hearing and saying he was “going to talk whenever the fuck I want to talk.” His microphone was eventually muted.