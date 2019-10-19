CHEAT SHEET
WTF
Police Investigating After Parent Says Girl Was Peed on, Called Racial Slur at Football Game
Police are investigating a possible bias crime after someone allegedly peed on a little girl while calling her a racial slur at a New Jersey high school football game Friday night. Social media posts from at least one parent said a boy urinated on a black middle school girl while calling her the n-word at a Lawrence High School game, NJ.com reports. “As a police department, we take these incidents very seriously and we will continue to investigate until all of the facts are uncovered,” the Lawrence Township Police Department said in a statement. “This type of behavior will not be condoned in our community.” Lawrence Township mayor Christopher Bobbitt also denounced acts of bigotry on his Facebook page Saturday morning. “As I have said publicly before, hate has no home in Lawrence Township,” Bobbitt wrote. “As someone that has felt its sting, I know that bigotry exists and sadly will continue to exist but that doesn’t mean that I give up. Instead I look to find allies that will help me fight the cancer of bigotry.”