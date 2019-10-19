CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    WTF

    Police Investigating After Parent Says Girl Was Peed on, Called Racial Slur at Football Game

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Jeff Fusco/Getty

    Police are investigating a possible bias crime after someone allegedly peed on a little girl while calling her a racial slur at a New Jersey high school football game Friday night. Social media posts from at least one parent said a boy urinated on a black middle school girl while calling her the n-word at a Lawrence High School game, NJ.com reports. “As a police department, we take these incidents very seriously and we will continue to investigate until all of the facts are uncovered,” the Lawrence Township Police Department said in a statement. “This type of behavior will not be condoned in our community.” Lawrence Township mayor Christopher Bobbitt also denounced acts of bigotry on his Facebook page Saturday morning. “As I have said publicly before, hate has no home in Lawrence Township,” Bobbitt wrote. “As someone that has felt its sting, I know that bigotry exists and sadly will continue to exist but that doesn’t mean that I give up. Instead I look to find allies that will help me fight the cancer of bigotry.”

    Read it at NJ.com