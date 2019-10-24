CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Seeks to Take Away Trump Golf Club’s Liquor License
The state of New Jersey is reportedly seeking to take away the liquor license of one of President Trump’s golf clubs after a man involved in a fatal car wreck was allegedly over-served alcohol at the Colts Neck course. According to The Washington Post, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal sent an Oct. 21 letter to the club outlining the potential punishment, and Trump’s company has 30 days to challenge the slated revocation. If New Jersey’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control also decides to take away the course’s license, the company can appeal the decision in court to have it reinstated in two years. If the Colts Neck club’s license is taken away, the two other Trump clubs in the state would also have their liquor licenses revoked under state law. Attorney General Grewal and the Trump Organization have not spoken publicly about the matter.
In August 2015, Andrew Halder was allegedly over-served at the Colts Neck golf club before driving away from the club with his father. His car flipped about four miles from the Trump property, and his father was thrown from the car and later passed away. Halder pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in 2018. In addition to giving Halder drinks when he already was intoxicated, the club is also accused of selling alcoholic drinks other than beer on carts around the golf course.