Mom Murdered Infant Daughter to ‘Fulfill’ Final Sin: Investigators
CAPITAL VICE
A New Jersey mother who admitted to knifing her 5-month-old daughter in the heart told investigators she did it to “fulfill the last of her sins, murder,” according to court documents obtained by ABC6. Kristhie Alcazar, 26, was arrested on Friday after a 911 call with an “audible disturbance” in the background led authorities to a grisly scene at a Penns Grove apartment. Responding officers located the 26-year-old’s baby with “visible stab wounds” to her chest after finding Alcazar arguing with another person, a spokesperson said. The child’s father was not home at the time of the attack.
Alcazar allegedly showed no remorse for the slaughter, stating that “she would not change any of the events surrounding the murder,” according to an affidavit of probable cause. She reportedly told investigators she was of “sound mind and body” and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Alcazar is scheduled to next appear in court on Thursday.